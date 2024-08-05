Ten more gas connections severed over violation

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force took action and disconnected ten more connections over violation.

According to details, two consumers had their meters installed away from the service line, causing gas leakage losses to the department on which their meters were disconnected.

Two consumers' meters were found to have suspicious Seal Tamper leading to their disconnection.

Four consumers had broken counter glasses on their meters, and there was suspicion that the meters had been tampered with, so their meters were also disconnected.

One consumer had installed the meter upside down, preventing accurate recording of gas usage and meter was disconnected due to suspected gas theft.

One consumer's meter was disconnected due to the use of a compressor machine.

Further departmental action has been recommended for all the disconnected meters and sent to the laboratory for examination.

The Task Force In-charge advised the consumers not to use compressors as they pose risk to both life and property.

The consumers were asked to get registered complaints if there is low gas pressure to resolve the pressure issue in their area.