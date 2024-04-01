Open Menu

Ten More MNAs Take Oath

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Ten more members of the National Assembly on Monday took the oath of the member of the National Assembly. Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has administered the oath from the newly elected members.

Among those who took the oath were Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Saira Afzal Tarar, Saima Zahid, Kanwal Nauman, Bushra Anjam Butt, Huma Akhtar Chughtai, Mahjabeen Abbasi, Gulnaz Shahzadi, Shumaila Rana, Shazia Fareed, and Syeda Amna Batool.

