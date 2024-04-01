Ten More MNAs Take Oath
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM
Ten more members of the National Assembly on Monday took the oath of the member of the National Assembly. Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has administered the oath from the newly elected members
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Ten more members of the National Assembly on Monday took the oath of the member of the National Assembly. Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has administered the oath from the newly elected members.
Among those who took the oath were Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Saira Afzal Tarar, Saima Zahid, Kanwal Nauman, Bushra Anjam Butt, Huma Akhtar Chughtai, Mahjabeen Abbasi, Gulnaz Shahzadi, Shumaila Rana, Shazia Fareed, and Syeda Amna Batool.
Recent Stories
WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS
FPCCI delegation, commerce minister
ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe
Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers
US manufacturing expands for first time since September 2022
Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation
Football: English Championship results - 1st update
OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 2
NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu
Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage despite wrong turn
WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension
Russia says it arrested four more Moscow attack plotters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS6 minutes ago
-
ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe6 minutes ago
-
Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers6 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation11 minutes ago
-
NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu11 minutes ago
-
WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension6 minutes ago
-
Measures for providing electricity to remote areas initiated: Nasir Shah6 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for security personal6 minutes ago
-
May-9 case: ATC grants one-day transit remand of Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed6 minutes ago
-
QMC liable for Rs 1.05 bln on account of non-payment to contractors, parties6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly session held6 minutes ago
-
Eid clothes distributed among orphan, needy children by Social orginazation56 minutes ago