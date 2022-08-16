UrduPoint.com

Ten More Test Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Ten more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,433.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the infected cases included 43,840 from Rawalpindi and 3,593 from other districts.

Among the new cases, seven arrived from Taxila, two from Potohar town and one from Islamabad.

"Presently, 123 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while two are admitted in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in the Holy Family Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 6,996,670 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,501 samples were collected, out of which 1,491 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.66 per cent.

More Stories From Pakistan

