Ten More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Ten more tested positive for coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Ten more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with four belonging to Potohar town and Rawal town each and two from Rawalpindi Cantonment.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Monday,20 confirmed patients were admitted to four health facilities, including 15 in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji Foundation and Benazir Bhutto Hospital while one patient was admitted in the Bilal Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, four stable and 15 on double oxygen support.

Around 5,561,033 people, including 44,640 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 620 samples were collected, out of which 610 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent.

