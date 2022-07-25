Ten more tested positives with coronavirus in RWP

Ten more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,132

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Ten more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,132.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 43,566 from Rawalpindi and 3,566 from other districts.

Among the news cases, six arrived from Potohar town, two from Islamabad and one each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Gujranwala.

"Presently, 92 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and no one at the health facilities", the report added.

The report further said that 6,982,989 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.