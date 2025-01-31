Open Menu

Ten Nabbed Over Electricity Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Ten nabbed over electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Friday apprehended 10 power pilferers.

According to a spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariq Abad,Noori Gate area,Lahore road,Queen Chowk and Muhammadi Colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Shah Nawaz in electricity theft.

Further investigation was underway.

