Ten new shelter homes to be established

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The city district administration is going to build ten more shelter homes in various areas of the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik chaired a meeting in this regard with Social Welfare department here on Friday.

Social Welfare Deputy Director gave a detailed briefing regarding establishing of shelter homes in rented buildings.

Mudassar Riaz said that shelter homes would be set up in rented buildings in all the five tehsils of the city to facilitate people. He added that assistant commissioners and Social Welfare officers work together to identify the best buildings. He mentioned that building for the shelter houses should be in the areas of labourers and vulnerable segment of the society.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners and Social Welfare officers.