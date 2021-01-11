Ten outlaws arrested,100 litres liquor seized in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Monday arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said here that during ongoing drive against drug sellers and illegal weapon handlers,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 accused and recovered 1.

250 kg hashish, 100 litres of liquor,two pistols(30 bore,9 mm),a gun 12 bore and two rifles( 444 bore,7mm) from them.

They were identified as Nasir, Gul Sher,Muhammad Usman,Farooq,Adnan Haider,Sajid Ali,Muhammad Yousuf,Muhammad Nawaz,Muzamal Abbas and Muhammad Sajjad.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.