UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Outlaws Arrested,100 Litres Liquor Seized In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

Ten outlaws arrested,100 litres liquor seized in sargodha

Police on Monday arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said here that during ongoing drive against drug sellers and illegal weapon handlers,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 10 accused and recovered 1.

250 kg hashish, 100 litres of liquor,two pistols(30 bore,9 mm),a gun 12 bore and two rifles( 444 bore,7mm) from them.

They were identified as Nasir, Gul Sher,Muhammad Usman,Farooq,Adnan Haider,Sajid Ali,Muhammad Yousuf,Muhammad Nawaz,Muzamal Abbas and Muhammad Sajjad.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Nasir From Weapon

Recent Stories

‘Possibility of visiting Pakistan is on the tabl ..

6 minutes ago

China's Daily COVID-19 Tally Hits 5-Month Record H ..

28 seconds ago

South Korean Military Says North Appears to Hold M ..

31 seconds ago

5-day polio eradication campaign begins in AJK

32 seconds ago

Riaz Khan inaugurates Buner beautification project ..

34 seconds ago

Motorcyclist killed in sargodha

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.