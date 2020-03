Ten passengers hurt in road mishap

At least ten passengers sustained injuries as speeding truck hit a passenger van near Jalla Arain police station premises

LODHRAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :At least ten passengers sustained injuries as speeding truck hit a passenger van near Jalla Arain police station premises.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a passenger van was on its way carrying passengers when a speeding truck hit it near Jalla Arain.

As a result, the van turned turtle in which ten passengers sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital after providing first aid.

APP /asf-sak