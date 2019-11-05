UrduPoint.com
Ten Passengers Including Students Sustain Injuries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Ten passengers including some school going students were injured when a tractor trolley collided head on with a passenger van near railway overhead bridge at Mehran Highway Daur town on Tuesday.

On information Daur Police immediately rushed to accident site and shifted the injured persons to Daur Hospital from where two critically injured Abdul RehmanGhouri and Ameer Bux Brohi were referred to Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah.

Other injured were identified as Muhammad Salah, Bachal, Lal Muhammad and others. Police has impounded both tractor trolley and the passenger van. The passenger van was heading from Bandhi town to Nawabshah.

