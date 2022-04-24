Ten passengers injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :At least ten passenger sustained injuries in a collision between truck and a passenger bus near Adda Pakhi Mor Vehari road on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was on the way to Multan from Burewala when a speeding truck collided with the bus while over taking.

Resultantly, ten passengers of the bus sustained injuries.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Vehari where two of them were told to be in critical condition.

However, police concerned have also reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident.