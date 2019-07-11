UrduPoint.com
Ten Passengers Killed In M-1 Bus Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

Ten passengers killed in M-1 bus crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :At least ten passengers were killed and several injured when a passenger bus overturned at Brahma Bahtar Interchange of Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway ( M-1) near Hassan Abdal on Thursday morning.

According to Motorway Police spokeman, the accident occurred near when the driver lost control of the speedy bus LES 149 due to the slippery road after rain. The bus was coming from Swat to Lahore.

He said that 49 passengers were on board the bus when it crashed.

The dead bodies and injured persons have been shifted to a hospital. The driver of the has been arrested and shifted to Hassan Abdal police station.

