Ten people hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Atleast ten people including two women sustained injuries due to collision between passenger bus and trailer near Khokhar Abad stop.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the passenger bus was going to Faisalabad from Sadiqabad when it collided with trailer near Khokhar Abad stop.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation.

The Rescue teams provided first aid to five people on the spot while shifted five anothers to Civil hospital after providing first.

The injured were included Asad, Muhammad Akhtar, Abdul Majid, Abid Ali, Sahib, Nusrat, Muhammad Shahid, Razia bibi, Mahboob and Muhammad Aslam.

