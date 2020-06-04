Ten people injured in Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Ten people were injured as a speedy passenger van collided with a truck near M9 motorway in Jamshoro on Thursday.

According to rescue sources the tragic incident occurred due to negligence of the van driver, the passengers were travelling to Punjab from Karachi, a private news channel reported.

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, they stated.

Motorway police had taken the vehicle in custody and arrested the driver,they informed.