Ten People Rescued From Under Debris After Building Collapse in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Ten people have been extracted from under rubble on Friday after a three-storied marriage hall had collapsed in Pakistan's Azad Jammu and Kashmir region, Geo news tv channel reported.

Earlier in the day, the building, located in the area of Mirpur, crumbled amid renovation works, trapping the workers in the wreckage.

According to the police, more than 50 people are still buried under the debris, while 10 people have been rescued.

The marriage hall's owner is said to be trapped as well.

The deputy commissioner of Mirpur said that the country's armed forces and the emergency services are involved in the rescue operation.