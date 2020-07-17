UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten People Rescued From Under Debris After Building Collapse In Pakistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Ten People Rescued From Under Debris After Building Collapse in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Ten people have been extracted from under rubble on Friday after a three-storied marriage hall had collapsed in Pakistan's Azad Jammu and Kashmir region, Geo news tv channel reported.

Earlier in the day, the building, located in the area of Mirpur, crumbled amid renovation works, trapping the workers in the  wreckage.

According to the police, more than 50 people are still buried under the debris, while 10 people have been rescued.

The marriage hall's owner is said to be trapped as well.

The deputy commissioner of Mirpur said that the country's armed forces and the emergency services are involved in the rescue operation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Marriage Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir TV From

Recent Stories

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

54 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

4 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

4 hours ago

UK: â‚¤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

4 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.