Ten People Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Published August 13, 2022

Ten people tested positive for corona in Balochistan

About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,889 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,889 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1594,698 people were screened for the virus, out of which 10 patients were reported positive.

As many as 35469 affected patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

