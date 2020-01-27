Ten people were buried alive as roof of private hospital caved in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

At least ten people were buried alive under the rubles when roof of a private hospital caved in at Haseeb Town on Arifwala Road in Sahiwal on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :At least ten people were buried alive under the rubles when roof of a private hospital caved in at Haseeb Town on Arifwala Road in Sahiwal on Monday.

Rescue sources told that its teams instantly reached at the spot and started rescue operation.

All the victims were shifted to the DHQ Hospital, they told.

Local people told that there were ten to twelve people in the affected portion of the hospital including three children, one laborer and three women.