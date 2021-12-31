UrduPoint.com

Ten Percent Gap Between Male, Female Registration Serious Issue: DG NADRA

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 01:37 AM

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

Ten percent gap between male and female registration was a serious issue which would be resolved to ensure balanced and accelerated socio-economic development of the country, said Naveed Jan Sahibzada, Director General National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Ten percent gap between male and female registration was a serious issue which would be resolved to ensure balanced and accelerated socio-economic development of the country, said Naveed Jan Sahibzada, Director General National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA).

He was addressing an awareness session for female registration in FCCI here on Thursday.

He said that female population had surpassed males but their registration was only 45% as compared to the male registration of 55%. "It is a huge difference which is creating critical imbalances in our overall growth", he said and added that females were deprived of many facilities offered by the government only because they had no CNIC.

He urged the female activists and NGOs exclusively working for this neglected segment to penetrate deep into it and motivate them to get themselves registered and play their role for the overall development of Pakistan. He said that NADRA had dedicated a mobile registration van exclusively for females and women should avail from this opportunity.

On the request of FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh, he assured to set up NADRA E-Sahulat Center and special Registration Center at FCCI. "It will provide facilities of Biometric in addition to more than 16 to 17 different services", he said and assured that NADRA would take all possible steps to redress the problems confronted by the business community.

He said that in this connection, the FCCI officials could directly contact Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmed, Zonal head NADRA. Earlier, FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh underlined the importance of women's participation in economic uplift and said that by isolating 52% of our population we could not make a major breakthrough in our economy.

He said the government was fully cognizant of the importance of female population and was extending special incentives to the female entrepreneurs in addition to motivating young startups to exploit their potential for the uplift of Pakistan.

He assured that FCCI would coordinate with concerned departments and NGOs to ensure 100% registration of female population in Faisalabad.

In this connection, FCCI would organize repeated awareness sessions with major participation of females.

The function was also addressed by Basil Akram, District Election Officer�I, Madam Firdous Ray MPA and women activist Madam Amina Zaman. Atif Muneer Sheikh specially appreciated the efforts of Mr. Sarfaz Ahmad, ZonalHead NADRA Faisalabad to make this awareness session a total success.

He also presented FCCI shield to Naveed Jan Sahibzada, Director General NADRA.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Faisalabad Business Mobile Young Male Van Sarfraz Ahmed Women All From Government

Recent Stories

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

1 hour ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

1 hour ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

1 hour ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

1 hour ago
 Five quacks' clinics sealed

Five quacks' clinics sealed

1 hour ago
 FESCO upgrading transmission, distribution system ..

FESCO upgrading transmission, distribution system to ensure uninterrupted power ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.