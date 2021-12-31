Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Ten percent gap between male and female registration was a serious issue which would be resolved to ensure balanced and accelerated socio-economic development of the country, said Naveed Jan Sahibzada, Director General National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA).

He was addressing an awareness session for female registration in FCCI here on Thursday.

He said that female population had surpassed males but their registration was only 45% as compared to the male registration of 55%. "It is a huge difference which is creating critical imbalances in our overall growth", he said and added that females were deprived of many facilities offered by the government only because they had no CNIC.

He urged the female activists and NGOs exclusively working for this neglected segment to penetrate deep into it and motivate them to get themselves registered and play their role for the overall development of Pakistan. He said that NADRA had dedicated a mobile registration van exclusively for females and women should avail from this opportunity.

On the request of FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh, he assured to set up NADRA E-Sahulat Center and special Registration Center at FCCI. "It will provide facilities of Biometric in addition to more than 16 to 17 different services", he said and assured that NADRA would take all possible steps to redress the problems confronted by the business community.

He said that in this connection, the FCCI officials could directly contact Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmed, Zonal head NADRA. Earlier, FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh underlined the importance of women's participation in economic uplift and said that by isolating 52% of our population we could not make a major breakthrough in our economy.

He said the government was fully cognizant of the importance of female population and was extending special incentives to the female entrepreneurs in addition to motivating young startups to exploit their potential for the uplift of Pakistan.

He assured that FCCI would coordinate with concerned departments and NGOs to ensure 100% registration of female population in Faisalabad.

In this connection, FCCI would organize repeated awareness sessions with major participation of females.

The function was also addressed by Basil Akram, District Election Officer–I, Madam Firdous Ray MPA and women activist Madam Amina Zaman. Atif Muneer Sheikh specially appreciated the efforts of Mr. Sarfaz Ahmad, ZonalHead NADRA Faisalabad to make this awareness session a total success.

He also presented FCCI shield to Naveed Jan Sahibzada, Director General NADRA.