Ten Persons Hurt In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Ten persons hurt in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :At least ten persons sustained injuries as passenger van hit with wooden platform of Ice selling vendor along the road while saving a motorcyclist near kidney center here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van was going to Muzaffargarh from Multan when suddenly a motorcycle came In front of it and van collided with wooden platform near Kidney center Muzaffargarh road.

As a result, ten persons sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information, Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Umair, Mukhtar Ahmad, Abdul Rashid, Rab Nawaz, Mustafa, Imran, Raahid Bibi, Razia and Muzamil.

