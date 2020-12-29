UrduPoint.com
Ten Persons Injured In Bus-tractor Trolley Collision

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:18 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as ten persons suffered injuries in bus-tractor trolley collision in Bhagtanwala police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that a speeding passenger bus was coming from Lahore when it collided with a loaded tractor-trolley near chak 87 SB.Consequently,ten persons suffered injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured persons to DHQ Teaching hospital where the condition of three passengers was stated to be critical.

They were identified as--Ali Ahmed Shah, Mehboob Alam, Shahzaib, Sabtain Shah,Aqeel Haider,Azhar Abbas,Muhammad Akram,Khalid,Naveed and Mumtaz.

Police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.

