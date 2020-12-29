Ten persons injured in bus-tractor trolley collision

As many as ten persons suffered injuries in bus-tractor trolley collision in Bhagtanwala police limits on Tuesda

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as ten persons suffered injuries in bus-tractor trolley collision in Bhagtanwala police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that a speeding passenger bus was coming from Lahore when it collided with a loaded tractor-trolley near chak 87 SB.Consequently,ten persons suffered injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured persons to DHQ Teaching hospital where the condition of three passengers was stated to be critical.

They were identified as--Ali Ahmed Shah, Mehboob Alam, Shahzaib, Sabtain Shah,Aqeel Haider,Azhar Abbas,Muhammad Akram,Khalid,Naveed and Mumtaz.

Police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.