ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Ten persons were injured in a grenade blast in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the grenade blast took place near Hari Sing High Street in Srinagar.

The injury or any damage in the incident was not immediately known.