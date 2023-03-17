UrduPoint.com

Ten Persons Of Same Family Died As Fire Erupted In House In Lower Kohistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Ten persons of same family died as fire erupted in house in Lower Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 10 persons of the same family, including women, children and men died and 13 others were injured when a house caught fire and its roof collapsed on the residents in Siri Paye an area of Lower Kohistan.

The District Emergency Officer, Sajid Ali, informed APP on Friday that during the night, a sudden fire broke out in the house of Nawab Wali Muhammad Khan in the Siri Paye area of Lower Kohistan.

He added that as a result of the fire, the roof of the house collapsed and the residents were trapped underneath.

The wife of Nawab Khan, his five daughters and son were killed on the spot while three others were injured.

Sajid Ali said that upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade and ambulance immediately arrived at the place of incident and started the rescue operation, but due to the intensity of the fire, the people trapped underneath, teams from Upper Kohistan and Shangla were also requested.

He said that during the search operation, Rescue 1122 rescued 13 people and shifted the injured to the hospital, where three of them are under treatment.

