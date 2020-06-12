Ten petrol pumps fined for selling petrol on high rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration have imposed fine over Rs 70,000 on ten petrol pumps for selling petrol on high rates here in Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Jatoi Zaryab Sajid Kambo alongwith Special Branch Officer Jamshaid conducted raids at various locations to check rates of petrol at pumps and oil agencies.

During the raids, ten petrol pumps found involved in selling petrol on high rates.

The officers imposed fine over Rs 70,000 on the pumps and issued warning to various others.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Zaryab Sajid Kambo said that no one would be allowed to violate government instructions adding that government has given relief to masses by decreasing prices of petrol.