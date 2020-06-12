UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Petrol Pumps Fined For Selling Petrol On High Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:44 PM

Ten petrol pumps fined for selling petrol on high rates

District administration have imposed fine over Rs 70,000 on ten petrol pumps for selling petrol on high rates here in Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration have imposed fine over Rs 70,000 on ten petrol pumps for selling petrol on high rates here in Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Jatoi Zaryab Sajid Kambo alongwith Special Branch Officer Jamshaid conducted raids at various locations to check rates of petrol at pumps and oil agencies.

During the raids, ten petrol pumps found involved in selling petrol on high rates.

The officers imposed fine over Rs 70,000 on the pumps and issued warning to various others.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Zaryab Sajid Kambo said that no one would be allowed to violate government instructions adding that government has given relief to masses by decreasing prices of petrol.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Fine Jatoi Government

Recent Stories

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

32 minutes ago

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

46 minutes ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

1 hour ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

1 hour ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.