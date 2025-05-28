Ten-Point Agenda Unanimously Approved By NACTE
May 28, 2025
National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE) has unanimously approved a ten point agenda relating to teacher training, enhancement of educational standards and institutional development
The agenda items were approved after detailed deliberations in its 23rd meeting which was held yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University which was chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University and Chairman of the Council, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.
Sixteen members from across the country participated in person, while four members joined the meeting online, ensuring their presence through virtual participation.
At the beginning, the Council’s Secretary, Dr. Shamsa Aziz, presented a ten-point agenda. After detailed deliberations, all agenda items were unanimously approved.
The key points of the agenda included: Approval of the minutes of the previous meeting, Presentation of the performance report from October 2024 to April 2025, Approval of accreditation awards for various teacher education programs, Approval of provisional/zero-level accreditation certificates, Approval of the procedure for online council meetings, Endorsement of revised national accreditation standards, tools, and procedures, Approval of the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, Permission to open a new bank account, Approval of the formation of an investment committee, Extension of the office boy’s contract.
The meeting also emphasized further improving the quality of teacher training, making the accreditation process more transparent and efficient, and aligning organizational affairs with modern requirements.
On this occasion, the Council Chairman, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, stated that the Council would only approve matters for which it has legal authority.
He stressed that all provinces would be formally taken on board in this process to ensure transparency, harmony, and interprovincial cooperation in decision-making.
He further affirmed that NACTE would continue to play an active role in promoting quality and accountability in educational institutions.
The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to joint efforts for educational development.
