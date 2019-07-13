Ten police officers transferred

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ):Inspector General Police, Punjab Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday issued transfers/postings orders of ten Police Officers.

As per details, AIG Logistics CPO Punjab, Lahore, Mohammad Abdul Qadir Qamar, was transferred and posted as PSO to IG Punjab, Battalion Commander 7, PC Lahore, Mohammad Hassan Raza Khan, was transferred and posted as AIG Admin and Security, CPO Punjab, AIG Inquiries, CPO Punjab, Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi, was transferred and posted as SSP Telecommunications Punjab, Lahore, awaiting posting, Athar Ismail Amjad was posted as AIG Procurement CPO Punjab, Lahore, awaiting posting, Rana Tahir Rehman Khan, was posted as AIG Training, CPO Punjab, Lahore, SSP Investigation Gujranwala, Ali Waseem, was transferred and posted as SSP Operations Gujranwala, awaiting posting, Mohammad Naveed was posted as Additional SP Security, Lahore, awaiting posting, Amara Athar is posted as SP Headquarters, Traffic Punjab, Lahore, SDPO Hasilpur, Bahawalpur, Ejaz Hussain Bukhari, was transferred and posted as SDPO City, D.

G. Khan against a vacant post, awaiting posting, Javed Hussain was posted as SDPO Taxila, Rawalpindi against a vacant post, with immediate effect.