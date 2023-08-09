Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Ten power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 10 accused over electricity theft here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the Fesco conducted raids in various areas of Sargodha city, including Zainpur, Khan Muhammad Wala, Davispur, and caught 10 power pilferers.

The accused were identified as Gulzar, Bilal, Akraam, Sarfraz, Azhar, Attique ,Shamsher,Gulshan Sohail, Amjad and Imran.

Police registered cases against pilferers.

