Ten Power Pilferers Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Ten power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) In a crackdown against power pilferage, task force teams of the Fesco

Sargodha circle caught 10 people for pilfering electricity in various areas

of the district.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, SE Fesco Engineer Asmatullah Khan

said the crackdown launched against electricity theft was going on a daily basis.

He said that the task force teams caught ten pilferers and

also imposed a fine of Rs 601,064 on them as well.

Cases were also got registered in police stations, he added.

