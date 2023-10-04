Ten Power Pilferers Booked
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:42 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) In a crackdown against power pilferage, task force teams of the Fesco
Sargodha circle caught 10 people for pilfering electricity in various areas
of the district.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, SE Fesco Engineer Asmatullah Khan
said the crackdown launched against electricity theft was going on a daily basis.
He said that the task force teams caught ten pilferers and
also imposed a fine of Rs 601,064 on them as well.
Cases were also got registered in police stations, he added.