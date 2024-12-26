Ten Power Pilferers Booked In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team removed dozens of direct connections and got registered cases against 10 power thieves during ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage, here on Thursday.
According to official sources, a PESCO team led by XEN Rural division Engr. Muaz Ahmad and comprised of SDO Cantt Waqas Khan Baloch, Superintendent Sami Ullah Khan and others raided in Basti Dewala for taking action against ‘Kunda Mafia’ and tempered meters and recovery of pending dues.
The team removed dozens of direct hooks and tempered meters. Besides, the team also got registered cases against 10 power pilferers in the police stations concerned.
While talking to media, Engr. Muaz and SDO Cantt Waqaz Khan Baloch said that the doors of their offices were always opened to PESCO consumers for resolving their genuine issues.
They said that the action against power theft would be continued indiscriminately. They urged upon the PESCO consumers to pay their dues in timely.
