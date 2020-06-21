Ten power pilferers fined

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Khanewal circle imposed fine over Rs 1.1 million on ten power pilferers here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Chief executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, the Mepco team launched a crackdown against power pilferers across the circle.

The team identified ten commercial, tubewell and domestic connections involved in power theft through direct wires.

The team imposed fine over Rs 1.1 million on the pilferers.

The Mepco sources said that crackdown would continue on daily basis without any discrimination.