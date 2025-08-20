Ten power pilferers held

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Wednesday caught 10 power pilferers from various parts of the region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Wednesday caught 10 power pilferers from various parts of the region.

According to a FESCO spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with staff conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad,Noori Gate,Lahore road,Queen Chowk and Muhammadi Colony and caught 10 people identified as Umar Daraz,Naeem Akram,Ghulam Hussain,Muhammad Shahzad,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Rizwan in power pilfering.

Further investigation was underway.