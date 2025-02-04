Ten power pilferers netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Tuesday apprehended 10 people accused of power theft here.

According to a spokesperson,the fesco task teams under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) conducted raids in Tariqabad, Noori gate area,Lahore road, Queen chowk and Muhammadi colony and arrested 10 power thieves including Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Shair,Noor Ullah,Amir Khan, Asmatullah,Ghulam Baqir,Shafique and Rehman.

Further investigation was underway.