UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Profiteers Booked, Five Shops Sealed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Ten profiteers booked, five shops sealed

The district administration booked ten profiteers and sealed five shops over violations of SOPs during a crackdown launched here on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration booked ten profiteers and sealed five shops over violations of SOPs during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the price control magistrates conduct crackdown against profiteers and hoarders on daily basis.

The price control magistrates got registered FIRs against ten shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates. The officers also sealed five shops over violations of coronavirus SOPs.

The price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 13,000 on various others over different type of violations.

Related Topics

Fine Price Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company suspends SDO Ode ..

1 minute ago

Russia moves Navalny to prison hospital under West ..

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Says Tokyo-Washington Alli ..

4 minutes ago

Tallinn to Resume Air Traffic With Moscow From Apr ..

4 minutes ago

Pak Bowling Coach Waqar Younis not unavailable for ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.