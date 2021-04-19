Ten profiteers booked, five shops sealed

The district administration booked ten profiteers and sealed five shops over violations of SOPs during a crackdown launched here on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration booked ten profiteers and sealed five shops over violations of SOPs during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the price control magistrates conduct crackdown against profiteers and hoarders on daily basis.

The price control magistrates got registered FIRs against ten shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates. The officers also sealed five shops over violations of coronavirus SOPs.

The price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 13,000 on various others over different type of violations.