Open Menu

Ten Robber, Thief Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Ten robber, thief gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

Gulgasht police have busted ten notorious robber and motorcycle lifter gangs and arrested 28 criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown continued across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Gulgasht police have busted ten notorious robber and motorcycle lifter gangs and arrested 28 criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown continued across the division.

Holding a press conference here on Tuesday, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that a special crackdown was continued in the city against criminals involved in depriving citizens to motorcycles and other valuables.

During the crackdown, the Gulgasht division police played a key role in eradication of crime as ten different robber and motorcycle lifter gangs have been busted by the police. The police have busted ten gangs including Waqar alias Waqari, Kashif alias Kashi, Waheed alias Waheeda, Awais alias Awaisa, Luqman Shahzad Panday, Naveed alias Pehalwan, Adnan alias Dani, Bilal alias Baali and Azam gangs during the crackdown, he added.

The police have also arrested 28 criminals of these gangs and recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 12.6 million including 40 motorcycles, 12 mobile phones, three cars, one auto-rickshaw, 3.5 tola gold ornaments and 3.4 million from their possession by tracing 24 cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, the CPO said and added that the recovered material has been returned to the owners. He said that the crackdown was being supervised by SP Gulgasht Division Muhammad Ayaz, DSP Rana Zaheer Babar and DSP Sadar Bukhat Nasar.

He maintained that the officers concerned have been directed to continue crackdown under the vision to make city crime free and to provide sense of security to the masses.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Criminals Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational traini ..

Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to wome ..

2 minutes ago
 CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA

CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA

2 minutes ago
 Market committee assigned to keep prices of essent ..

Market committee assigned to keep prices of essential items stable

2 minutes ago
 IG police expresses grief over sad demise of DPO B ..

IG police expresses grief over sad demise of DPO Battagram

2 minutes ago
 Court acquits Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in three refer ..

Court acquits Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in three references

5 minutes ago
 PHA kicks off spring plantation drive

PHA kicks off spring plantation drive

5 minutes ago
No negligence to be tolerated in Ramadan Dastar Kh ..

No negligence to be tolerated in Ramadan Dastar Khawan: Advisor

5 minutes ago
 SP CIA reviews security arrangements at Judicial C ..

SP CIA reviews security arrangements at Judicial Complex

30 minutes ago
 Distribution of food hampers to deserving families ..

Distribution of food hampers to deserving families underway in Bahawalpur

30 minutes ago
 CPPCA delegation meets Speaker KP Assembly

CPPCA delegation meets Speaker KP Assembly

30 minutes ago
 Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 cel ..

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations

1 hour ago
 60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since ..

60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan