Ten robber, thief gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Gulgasht police have busted ten notorious robber and motorcycle lifter gangs and arrested 28 criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown continued across the division.

Holding a press conference here on Tuesday, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that a special crackdown was continued in the city against criminals involved in depriving citizens to motorcycles and other valuables.

During the crackdown, the Gulgasht division police played a key role in eradication of crime as ten different robber and motorcycle lifter gangs have been busted by the police. The police have busted ten gangs including Waqar alias Waqari, Kashif alias Kashi, Waheed alias Waheeda, Awais alias Awaisa, Luqman Shahzad Panday, Naveed alias Pehalwan, Adnan alias Dani, Bilal alias Baali and Azam gangs during the crackdown, he added.

The police have also arrested 28 criminals of these gangs and recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 12.6 million including 40 motorcycles, 12 mobile phones, three cars, one auto-rickshaw, 3.5 tola gold ornaments and 3.4 million from their possession by tracing 24 cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, the CPO said and added that the recovered material has been returned to the owners. He said that the crackdown was being supervised by SP Gulgasht Division Muhammad Ayaz, DSP Rana Zaheer Babar and DSP Sadar Bukhat Nasar.

He maintained that the officers concerned have been directed to continue crackdown under the vision to make city crime free and to provide sense of security to the masses.