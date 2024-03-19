Ten Robber, Thief Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Gulgasht police have busted ten notorious robber and motorcycle lifter gangs and arrested 28 criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown continued across the division
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Gulgasht police have busted ten notorious robber and motorcycle lifter gangs and arrested 28 criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown continued across the division.
Holding a press conference here on Tuesday, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that a special crackdown was continued in the city against criminals involved in depriving citizens to motorcycles and other valuables.
During the crackdown, the Gulgasht division police played a key role in eradication of crime as ten different robber and motorcycle lifter gangs have been busted by the police. The police have busted ten gangs including Waqar alias Waqari, Kashif alias Kashi, Waheed alias Waheeda, Awais alias Awaisa, Luqman Shahzad Panday, Naveed alias Pehalwan, Adnan alias Dani, Bilal alias Baali and Azam gangs during the crackdown, he added.
The police have also arrested 28 criminals of these gangs and recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 12.6 million including 40 motorcycles, 12 mobile phones, three cars, one auto-rickshaw, 3.5 tola gold ornaments and 3.4 million from their possession by tracing 24 cases.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, the CPO said and added that the recovered material has been returned to the owners. He said that the crackdown was being supervised by SP Gulgasht Division Muhammad Ayaz, DSP Rana Zaheer Babar and DSP Sadar Bukhat Nasar.
He maintained that the officers concerned have been directed to continue crackdown under the vision to make city crime free and to provide sense of security to the masses.
Recent Stories
Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to wome ..
CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA
Market committee assigned to keep prices of essential items stable
IG police expresses grief over sad demise of DPO Battagram
Court acquits Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in three references
PHA kicks off spring plantation drive
No negligence to be tolerated in Ramadan Dastar Khawan: Advisor
SP CIA reviews security arrangements at Judicial Complex
Distribution of food hampers to deserving families underway in Bahawalpur
CPPCA delegation meets Speaker KP Assembly
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to women at Dar ul Aman2 minutes ago
-
CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA2 minutes ago
-
Market committee assigned to keep prices of essential items stable2 minutes ago
-
IG police expresses grief over sad demise of DPO Battagram2 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in three references5 minutes ago
-
PHA kicks off spring plantation drive5 minutes ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated in Ramadan Dastar Khawan: Advisor5 minutes ago
-
SP CIA reviews security arrangements at Judicial Complex30 minutes ago
-
Distribution of food hampers to deserving families underway in Bahawalpur30 minutes ago
-
CPPCA delegation meets Speaker KP Assembly30 minutes ago
-
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations1 hour ago
-
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan1 hour ago