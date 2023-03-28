Ten served notices for putting garbage, material on roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) served notices to ten citizens for putting garbage and building material on roads creating pollution and traffic related issues.

As per directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob, the enforcement cell launched a crackdown against citizens creating pollution and traffic blockage issues here on Tuesday in the city. The enforcement team while taking action on public complaints conducted screening at Timber Market and Qasim Bella.

The officials issued notices to ten citizens involved in throwing garbage and building material on roads creating problems in uninterrupted traffic flow and pollution.

The teams cleared the road by removing the material from roads and also washed the roads.

CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that not only heavy fine would be imposed on violators but their properties would also be sealed after final notices.

He said that summary had been sent to provincial government for more powers to enforcement cell of the department.

He maintained that steps were being taken to resolve issues of shortage of staff and machinery adding that more landfill sites were also being searched.

He stressed upon the need of public participation in cleanliness campaign and urged civil society members and traders to cooperate with the MWMC for this purpose.