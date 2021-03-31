UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Shopkeepers Booked Over Violation Of SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Ten shopkeepers booked over violation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration Dir Lower is taking tangible measures to ensure implementation on anti-Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of the pandemic in the district.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timegara (AAC) Younas Khan in compliance with the directions of Deputy Commissioner Capt (Rtd) Aun Haider Gondal carried out inspection of different hotels and shops in order to ensure implementation on Covid-19 SOPs besides checking prices of essential commodities.

During the visit, various hotels and shops were checked at subdivision Timergara and booked 10 shopkeepers and fined them on spot on account of violation of SOPs and overcharging under the relevant sections of law.

