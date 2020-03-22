Ten shopkeepers booked over violations of lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :District administration have booked ten shopkeepers over violations of lockdown here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed and Shahzad Mahboob, conducted raids at various of the city and suburban areas for implementation of government orders of lockdown.

During the raids, ten shopkeepers found involved in violations by remaining their shops opened.

Cases have been registered against the shopkeepers and they have been arrested.

District administration was committed to utilize all possible resources to protect citizens from the coronavirus, said AC City Abida Fareed while speaking on the occasion.