Ten shopkeepers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday imposed fines on several shopkeepers accused of overcharging here in city.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Mudassir Mumtaz along with the price control magistrate raided various markets and checked prices of vegetable and fruit shops.They imposed a fine amounting to Rs 20,000 on 10 shopkeepers for overcharging.