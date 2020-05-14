UrduPoint.com
Ten Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:59 PM

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, the revenue official on Thursday take action against profiteers and imposed fine of Rs 8,800 on ten shopkeepers to provide relief to general public

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :On directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, the revenue official on Thursday take action against profiteers and imposed fine of Rs 8,800 on ten shopkeepers to provide relief to general public.

Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of all the four tehsils raided vegetables, fruit, fish, meat, grocery and other shops and checked the sale of items according to prescribed rate list.

In Tehsil Sakrand, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and Mukhtiarkar Muhammad Waseem tracked four shopkeepers selling commodities at higher rates and recovered fine amounting to Rs 6400.

In tehsil Qazi Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer and Mukhtiarkar Muhammad Naeem Vistro visited shops and imposed fine of Rs 2000 on four shopkeepers.

In tehsil Nawabshah, Mukhtiarkar Muhammad Ashraf Kumbhar imposed fine of Rs 400 on two shopkeepers for selling commodities at higher rates.

