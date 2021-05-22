UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:40 AM

Ten stolen motorcycles recovered

Police on Friday have arrested a man and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from his possession in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Police on Friday have arrested a man and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from his possession in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Airport police has arrested the accused who was identified as Muhammad Riaz.

Police have registered a case and started investigation. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police team for arresting the motorbike lifter adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements and criminals.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Criminals From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

2 hours ago

Erdogan Blasts Countries That Refuse to Recognize ..

5 minutes ago

JUI-F stage rally to condemn Israeli aggression ag ..

5 minutes ago

Minister directs AAIB to public report regarding P ..

5 minutes ago

International Forum for Justice & Human Rights Jam ..

6 minutes ago

Spain to Donate 7.5Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to L ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.