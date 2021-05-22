Ten stolen motorcycles recovered

Police on Friday have arrested a man and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from his possession in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Police on Friday have arrested a man and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from his possession in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Airport police has arrested the accused who was identified as Muhammad Riaz.

Police have registered a case and started investigation. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police team for arresting the motorbike lifter adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements and criminals.