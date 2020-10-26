UrduPoint.com
Ten Students Injured In Warai Road Mishap

Mon 26th October 2020

Ten students injured in Warai road mishap

At least ten students were injured when a pickup van, they were on board for school, overturned on road due to over speed in Warai tehsil of Upper Dir on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :At least ten students were injured when a pickup van, they were on board for school, overturned on road due to over speed in Warai tehsil of Upper Dir on Monday.

Police said the overloaded and over speed pickup van overturned on road in Maskari area of Warai tehsil.

At least ten students, three of them seriously got injured.

The injured students were rushed to THQ Warai while the pickup driver was in police custody for legal action.

More Stories From Pakistan

