Ten sugar mobile points set up in city to facilitate citizens

The district administration has established ten mobile points in the city for providing sugar to citizens on cheaper rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has established ten mobile points in the city for providing sugar to citizens on cheaper rates.

The sugar with Rs 90 per kilogram would be available at the mobile points.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan inaugurated the sugar mobile point at Gol-Bagh Chowk here on Friday along with MPA Barrister Waseem Khan.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC said the purpose of setting up mobile points was to control rates of sugar and to facilitate maximum citizens.

He said the provincial government has issued controlled rates and added that ten more mobile points would be established in next phase.

Amir said that up to five kg sugar would be provided to citizens at these points. He paid visit to sugar mobile point and took briefing.