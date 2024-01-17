Open Menu

Ten Suspects Held During Search, Strike Operation In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Ten suspects held during search, strike operation in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Police on Wednesday apprehended 10 suspects including facilitators in a joint operation in Kohat.

According to police spokesperson, the operation was launched in the dense jungles of Khangal Jangal and the nearby Afghan camps.

Under the supervision of SHOs Wajid Ali and Rumanullah, 10 suspects, including facilitators were apprehended and seized 3 pistols, 3 chargers and cartridges.

Cases were files against the accused and further investigation was initiated.

