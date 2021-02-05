UrduPoint.com
Ten Suspects Including Two Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:48 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) Kohat police, in a strike operation, arrested ten suspects including two proclaimed offenders from Togh Bala area of Kohat.

ASP Kohat Waqas Rafique while briefing media men here on Friday, said that during a search and strike operation led by him along with SHO Fayaz Khan and heavy contingent of police and elite force ten suspects and two proclaimed offenders Shehzad and Zulfikar sons of Mukhtiar were arrested. Both the arrested proclaimed offenders were in a wanted list of police in different crimes, he informed.

The police, elite force, women police, pointer dogs, bomb disposal squad and intelligence agency personals were also part of the search operation carried out in Togh Bala and have seized 2 Kalashnikov, 2 rifles, 3 pistols and hundreds of cartridges found from the possession of ten arrested suspects, he said.

Arrested suspects and proclaimed offenders are in lockup of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station now, cases of keeping illegal arms in possession have been registered against some of them, he informed.

More Stories From Pakistan

