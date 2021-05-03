UrduPoint.com
Ten Vehicles Impounded Over SoP Violations

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 08:27 PM

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Monday impounded ten vehicles and imposed fine on various others over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the district regional transport authority under the supervision of Secretary RTA Hina Rehman launched a crackdown against violators of SoP here.

The team visited different roads and bus stands of the district for checking and impounded three vehicles from Khanewal and seven from Kabirwala.

The RTA team also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on various others.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Hina Rehman said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination. She said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

