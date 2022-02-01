UrduPoint.com

Ten Wheelchairs, Stretcher Beds Donated To Faisalabad Institute Of Cardiology

February 01, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Ten wheelchairs and stretcher beds worth hundreds of thousand rupees were donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) here Tuesday.

General Secretary Heart Save Foundation Kashif Farooq handed over the donation to Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Abbas Khan.

Medical Social Officer Asia Faqeer Hussain, Manager Asima Muzammal and others were present on the occasion.

He said that donations were being provided to hospitals to facilitate the patients.

He said the foundation would continue supplying machinery, medicine,injections and other medical instruments with the cooperation of philanthropists.

