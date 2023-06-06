Ten women injure as wall collapses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :At least ten women were injured after wall of the house caved in near Qureshi square here on Tuesday morning.

Rescue source said as reported by eye-witnesses that the wall fell down when rope of tent was being tied with the shed of the home located at Tarkhan Walla.

Three women were given emergency aid following minor injuries, rescuers said.

Four were removed to RHC hospital, Qasba Baseera while the rest of the wounded shifted at Indus Hospital Muzaffargarh.

The injured included as Haseena Bibi, 55, w/o Tariq, Taj Bibi, 50, w/o Haji Nazar, Sonia Bibi, 23, w/o M Abid, Zahida Bibi, 45, w/o Riaz Hussain, Samina, 48, w/o Gull Muhammad, Ashraf Mai, 46, w/o Mukhtyar, Aema Mai, 25, w/o Tanveer, Rukhsana Bibi, 32, w/o Ghulam Sarwar, Shahmeem, 33, w/o Mustafa and Fazlan Bibi, 46, w/o Muhammad Hussain.