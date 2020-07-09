UrduPoint.com
Ten Year Old Boy Dies Playing In Rain In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:07 AM

Ahmad Raza, a ten year old resident of Nagan Chowrangi, playing in rain outside his house died of electric shock Wednesday, confirmed area police mentioning that the child had inadvertently touched the electricity pole in the lane

The incident was said to be besides five other similar incidents reported from the metropolis since morning with a 30 year old man losing his life in the vicinity (Nagan Chowrangi) as attempted to wade through rain water inundating the area streets where wire had apparently fallen but was not noticed by the people around.

Another 21 year old man, identified as Rashid also got electrocuted when touched live wires at his workplace, a bank located in North Karachi, sector 11.

Volunteers associated with Edhi Trust reported carrying bodies of a young construction worker from Meena Bazar area, off Shahrah e Pakistan, besides two others from Model Colony and Nal Colony respectively who succumbed to electric shocks within four walls of their homes.

Those dead were said to be referred to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to fulfill necessary legal procedures but relatives of no less than five deceased preferred not to get postmortems done and took away the remains of their dear ones for relevant religious rituals and early burial.

Citizens have taken strong exception to the absolute indifference of Karachi Electric in realizing its responsibilities towards proper and regular maintenance of power generation and transmission system at the expense of unassuming individuals.

Reluctance on part of bereaved families in fulfilling required legal requirements was also said to benefit KE authorities as they (the latter) on previous occasions too had challenged actual cause of the death of the victims, dying due to electrocution consequent to major lapse on part of the electric.

