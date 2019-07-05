Ten-year-old boy electrocuted in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

A ten-year-old boy electrocuted at Eastern Bypass area of the city on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :A ten-year-old boy electrocuted at Eastern Bypass area of the city on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Abdul Wali was near his house when he touched an open electricity wire and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.