Ten-year-old Boy Electrocuted In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:39 PM
A ten-year-old boy electrocuted at Eastern Bypass area of the city on Friday
According to police sources, the victim identified as Abdul Wali was near his house when he touched an open electricity wire and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.
The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Police have registered a case.