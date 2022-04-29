Tenancy act violator held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) arrested a tenancy act violator during a house-to-house search operation here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The joint task team (JTT) arrested a tenancy act violator during a house-to-house search operation here on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through New Model Town, Green View Colony, Basti Syedanwali and Syedanwala bypass and suburban areas respectively in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya and Gulgasht police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted 61 houses and.completed biometric verification of dozens of people.

The JTT teams arrested a tenancy act violator during the search operation.